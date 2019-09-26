Park Rapids Community Celebrates Opening Of Rotary Fitness Park

The Park Rapids community official has a new fitness park. The community gathered today at the official ribbon-cutting ceremony of the Rotary Fitness Park. Destiny Wiggins gives us the details.
The Fitness Park is located on Helten Avenue, south of the Century School Tennis Courts.
Nathan Green
ngreen@lptv.org
