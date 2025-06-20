Jun 20, 2025 | By: Charlie Yaeger

Park Rapids Clay Dusters Win Program’s 1st Ever State Title in Clay Target

The Park Rapids Clay Dusters secured the school’s first ever MSHSL Clay Target State Championship at the Minneapolis Gun Club in Prior Lake on Friday.

In their eighth state tournament appearance, the squad shot a team total 486 of 500 targets, three more than second place Spring Grove. Senior Zach Paurus and junior Frank Southerton led the way, each breaking 99 of their 100 targets. Joining them to hoist the trophy were Avery Kapaun, Wyatt Koskela, Silas Carter, alternate Hunter Bozovsky, and coaches Robin and Jodi Walsh.

As an individual, Bozovsky finished eighth, shooting a 99 with a 42 reverse run while fellow Huntersville Sportsmen’s Park shooter Fordyce Johnson of Menahga finished fifth with a 99 and 77 reverse run.

