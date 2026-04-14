Apr 14, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

Park Rapids Chamber Appoints Missy Hendrickx as New President

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

Car Crash Road Police Lights Centerline Generic Thumbnail

04-14-2026

News

2 People Injured in Single-Vehicle Crash in Mille Lacs County

baxter highway 371 sign sqk

04-14-2026

Community

Baxter Creates Visual Advisory Committee for Highway 371 Overpass Project

brainerd public schools meeting survey sarah speer sqk

04-14-2026

Education & Government

Sarah Speer To Remain Brainerd School Board Chair Through 2026

the center brainerd sign

04-14-2026

Community

The Center in Brainerd Provides Diverse Activities, Community for Members