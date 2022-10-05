Lakeland PBS

Park Rapids Celebrates Autumn with Carters’ Farm Fall Festival

Justin OthoudtOct. 5 2022

Autumn is finally here, and with the new season comes time to enjoy its many delights, some of which can be found in Park Rapids during the Carters’ Farm Fall Festival.

The festival runs every weekend through the month of October and boasts a variety of activities, like live music, animals, and an assortment of games. All these attractions are there because the festival is made by family for family.

“My favorite part is working with family members to do something that people just love coming to,” said Fall Festival coordinator Steven Carter.

Following that spirit of fun is the star attraction of the Fall Festival, the wagon ride, complete with a play performed by family and community members around the Park Rapids area.

“For some people, that’s the top,” explained Carters’ Farm owner Dwight Carter. “I have nieces and nephews that just love to act, and they have a blast out there in the woods putting on the play.”

Putting on a show has become a family tradition for Carters’ Farm, and it’s a tradition the farm would like to keep alive for years to come, so that others can enjoy some fall fun.

The festival will continue every weekend until October 30th. For more information, you can visit the Carters’ Farm website.

By — Justin Othoudt

