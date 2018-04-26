Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Park Rapids Arts Council Looking For Storytellers

Shirelle Moore
Apr. 26 2018
Leave a Comment

Minnesota storytellers are now being invited to show off their creative side with a contest. The Park Rapids Lakes Area Arts Council is sponsoring the 3rd annual Great American Story contest for Oral storytellers.

Judges will narrow the selections to 4 finalists who will perform the best-told stories at an event on Saturday, Sept. 22nd at Calvary Lutheran Church in Park Rapids.

At the public performance, the audience will vote to select the top two storytellers among the four finalists. The two semi-finalist will be given a prompt and tell a 10-minute extemporaneous story. The audience will then select the winner. The first 1st place storyteller will receive $1,000, 2nd place will get $500 and each of the other 2 finalists will receive $250. Lodging will be arranged for finalists.

For entry information and rules for the Great American Story, please go to www.thegreatamericanstory.org. Entries no more than 10 minutes in length may be posted online or recorded on a CD or flash drive and mailed. Entry fee is $10. Entries must be posted on the website or, if mailed, postmarked no later than June 30.

The Park Rapids Lakes Area Arts Council serves as an umbrella organization for 16 arts and cultural organizations in the greater Park Rapids area. Representatives from these arts groups, along with individual arts project champions, meet monthly to coordinate arts calendars, share information and incubate interest in new arts projects. PRLAAC also maintains a website – www.prlaac.org – and sponsors successful projects including Art Leap and Noon Hour Concerts.

This activity is made possible, in part, by a grant from the Region 2 Arts Council funded by an appropriation from the Minnesota State Legislature with money from the State’s general fund.

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

Public Comment Sought On Minnesota’s First Deer Plan

The Cottage In Park Rapids Provides Mental Health Help To Community

Updated: Fire At Vacationaire In Park Rapids Sends One To The Hospital

Updated: Fire At Vacationaire In Park Rapids Sends One To The Hospital

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Sharon said

I'm 67 and caucasian and often have the staff follow me. They want to make sure... Read More

brandie said

my daughter and I went to the salon in front of med save pharmacy. My daughter l... Read More

Tracy said

There will be a meeting held on Wednesday at 6pm organized by the community. The... Read More

Linda Ziesemer said

Shame on them! I grew up, and still live in Kenosha, Wi. They have a thriving... Read More

Latest Story

Walleye Stamp Helps Maintain Fishing Opportunities

Some anglers go above and beyond to make fishing better in Minnesota by purchasing walleye stamps that help the Department of Natural Resources
Posted on Apr. 26 2018

Latest Stories

Walleye Stamp Helps Maintain Fishing Opportunities

Posted on Apr. 26 2018

Crow Wing Soil & Water Conservation District Grants $35,000 for Community Projects

Posted on Apr. 26 2018

BSU Baseball Splits Doubleheader With U-Mary

Posted on Apr. 26 2018

BSU Softball Falls Against UMD

Posted on Apr. 26 2018

Very High Risk For Wildfires This Season

Posted on Apr. 25 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submit a PSA / Announcement
Submit a Calendar Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.