Mar 9, 2026

Park Rapids Area Man Accused of Threatening State Senator Facing New Charge

John David Tobias (Credit: Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office)

A 58-year-old Park Rapids man accused of threatening a state senator and to execute everyone at the state Capitol is now facing a new charge.

John Tobias was previously charged on Feb. 25 with two counts of threats of violence for allegedly threatening Republican state Sen. Glenn Gruenhagen on social media and making a phone call to the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office threatening to execute everyone at the Capitol buildings.

In the threats, Tobias said he lost $1.4 million during the COVID-19 pandemic because of Gov. Tim Walz “unconstitutionally” shutting down the state at that time. He said he would carry through with his threats unless he got his money back.

Tobias told investigators that he made the call and Facebook posts but did not have any intention of killing anyone. He said he was trying to get people’s attention.

Tobias is now facing a third charge of threats of violence and is accused of leaving a voicemail for state Rep. Krista Kundsen of District 5A on Feb. 11. According to the criminal complaint in the case, the caller identified themselves as “John Tobias” and provided a phone number known to be his, with the recording saying in part:

“If I don’t get my money back by the end of the week I’m gonna come find all of you and kill every one of you ******* for treason, crimes against humanity, fraud, theft, ah, the list goes on and on. Every mother****** in this government is ******* dead when I’m ******* through.”

Rep. Knudsen told investigators the voicemail was terrifying, made her feel scared, and that she was unsure whether Tobias would carry out his threat.

In a search warrant of Tobias’ residence, the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office seized nine firearms and 45 boxes of ammunition.

Tobias is currently out of jail on $150,000 bond. His next court appearance is Jun. 1.

