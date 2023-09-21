Park Rapids Area Football Making the Most of Class Realignment
Park Rapids Area football went 0-9 last year – in fact, they’d only won two games since 2020. But in the off-season, the team petitioned for and was granted a move from Class AAA to Class AA.
After falling to Fergus Falls to open 2023, the Panthers bounced back with wins against Crookston and Warroad, ending a 15-game losing streak in the process. Currently sporting a 2-1 record and their first multi-win season since 2016, the realignment has given Park Rapids more than just a change in the “W” column.
The Panthers will be welcoming Roseau to town this Friday. It’s Homecoming, so the game will start a little earlier than normal at 6 p.m.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.