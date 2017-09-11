Park Rapids All Veterans Memorial Museum Remembers All Fallen Heroes

Paste the URL here</a> (DO NOT MAKE THIS A LINK) ?wmode=transparent” width=”800″ height=”450″ allowfullscreen>

Sixteen years later, it’s a date that many will never forget…9/11.

“9/11 was the reason we really got money to build the memorial in the first place,” said All Veterans Memorial Museum Former Secretary Glenys Hotzler.

In Park Rapids the day commemorates Patriot Day and the opening of the All Veterans Memorial Museum. The All Veterans Memorial grounds began as a part of the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 38 and opened in 2003.

“We’re honoring our fellow veterans, both those that have served and those that are going to serve and are presently serving,” said All Veterans Memorial Museum President Jeff Siebert.

“I’ve been waiting for this for 20 years,” said Hotzler.

A crowd was eager to go inside.

Once inside there are military artifacts such as uniforms, combat boots and even the meals ready to eat on display. It helps the public see and understand what these veterans had to put up with during the war.

“It’s just amazing and I’m glad that we have the support that we do,” said Vietnam Veteran Gary Holk. “A lot of people have donated a lot of stuff, stuff I haven’t even seen,”

Vietnam Veteran Roger Boyce donated his cot and mosquito bed to the museum. With more than 2,000 veterans in Hubbard County seeing the support from the community means a lot to him.

“You know what, Park Rapids does a really great job supporting the veterans and it wasn’t quite the same when we came back from Vietnam,” said Boyce. “It was quite different, but things have changed and people are doing a much better job.

A project that was 14 years in the making has now come to fruition for all veterans.