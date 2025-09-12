Sep 12, 2025 | By: Matthew Freeman

Park Place of Bemidji Finds Unique Way to Combat Housing Crisis

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

Crime

Nevis Student Arrested for Allegedly Making School Shooting Threat

Arts & Entertainment

Bemidji City Manager Discusses Ongoing Sanford Center Repairs from Storm

Community

Baker Park Senior Living Tenants Raise Funds for Bemidji Veterans Home

Business

Brainerd Company Teaming Up with Motorcycle Group for 2-Day Charity Event