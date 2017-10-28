DONATE

Park Place Apartments Ready To House Those Needing Help

Nathan Green
Oct. 27 2017
There’s now a special place in Bemidji for those who are homeless or have substance abuse problems to find shelter, and it’s opening up just in time for winter. Shirelle Moore shows around Park Place and tells us what it has to offer.

Construction for Park Place took a little under a year, but the idea for the shelter came about five years ago.

Earlier this year, Rick Klen from Center City Housing Corp. and Tim Flathers from the Headwaters Regional Development Commission spoke to Lakeland Currents’ Bethany Wesley about why Park Place was being built and how it would serve the area. You can view the entire discussion here.

