Parents Reminded to Schedule Preventive Care Visits for Children
As COVID-19 concerns continue to keep some people away from clinics and hospitals, physicians at Essentia Health in Brainerd are asking parents to schedule medical care visits for their children.
Preventive well-child visits are to ensure the growth and development of children. Regular visits to a pediatrician are where parents can discuss returning to school fears, virtual learning, and social behaviors. Discussions with a pediatrician will help parents monitor the child’s mental, physical, and emotional health.
Physicians at Essentia Health continue to modify scheduling to help ensure the safety of patients coming in for preventive care.
