Parents Reminded to Schedule Preventive Care Visits for Children

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

As COVID-19 concerns continue to keep some people away from clinics and hospitals, physicians at Essentia Health in Brainerd are asking parents to schedule medical care visits for their children.

Preventive well-child visits are to ensure the growth and development of children. Regular visits to a pediatrician are where parents can discuss returning to school fears, virtual learning, and social behaviors. Discussions with a pediatrician will help parents monitor the child’s mental, physical, and emotional health.

Physicians at Essentia Health continue to modify scheduling to help ensure the safety of patients coming in for preventive care.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today