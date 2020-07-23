Lakeland PBS

Parents of Bemidji Area Students Weigh in on Upcoming School Year

Destiny Wiggins — Jul. 22 2020

COVID-19 has caused schools to re-evaluate their plans for the upcoming school year, and parents have been experiencing mixed emotions about how education will work for their kids. While some parents would prefer distance learning due to an influx of cases in Beltrami County, other parents feel that children need to learn in a physical school setting because the idea of distance learning does not work for everyone. We spoke to parents to get their perspectives on the situation.

The three different reopening plans include an in-person model, a distancing learning model, and a hybrid model, which will be a mixture of both. Gov. Tim Walz says he will announce a decision on plans for schools next week, but he also said there is specific guidance in Wednesday’s mask mandate that focuses on their use in schools.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

Brainerd Lakes YMCA Forced to Close After Facing Severe Water Damage From Storm

Region 2 Arts Council Offering Relief Grants For Artists Impacted By COVID-19

507 New COVID-19 Cases, 4 Deaths Reported in Minnesota on Wednesday

Walz Signs Order Requiring Minnesotans to Wear Masks Indoors

Latest Stories

Brainerd Lakes YMCA Forced to Close After Facing Severe Water Damage From Storm

Posted on Jul. 22 2020

Region 2 Arts Council Offering Relief Grants For Artists Impacted By COVID-19

Posted on Jul. 22 2020

Good Food, Good Life, 365 - Shortbread Cookies Adorned With Fresh Herbs

Posted on Jul. 22 2020

507 New COVID-19 Cases, 4 Deaths Reported in Minnesota on Wednesday

Posted on Jul. 22 2020

Walz Signs Order Requiring Minnesotans to Wear Masks Indoors

Posted on Jul. 22 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.