Parents of Bemidji Area Students Weigh in on Upcoming School Year

COVID-19 has caused schools to re-evaluate their plans for the upcoming school year, and parents have been experiencing mixed emotions about how education will work for their kids. While some parents would prefer distance learning due to an influx of cases in Beltrami County, other parents feel that children need to learn in a physical school setting because the idea of distance learning does not work for everyone. We spoke to parents to get their perspectives on the situation.

The three different reopening plans include an in-person model, a distancing learning model, and a hybrid model, which will be a mixture of both. Gov. Tim Walz says he will announce a decision on plans for schools next week, but he also said there is specific guidance in Wednesday’s mask mandate that focuses on their use in schools.

