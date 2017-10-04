Parents: Minnesota Man Among Las Vegas Victims

Steven Berger, a financial adviser who lived in Shorewood, Minnesota, and was a native of Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, had been attending Sunday night’s concert with his roommate and other friends.

His mother Mary says Steven’s roommate saw him get shot and fall, but was prevented from getting to him as people were herded out of the venue.

Steven’s father, Richard Berger, said the family was notified by the coroner’s office in Las Vegas Tuesday afternoon that he had died.

“He’s our only son,” Berger said, choking up. “It’s terrible. At least now we know. Now we got busy things to do with three grandchildren.”

Mary Berger described her son as fun-loving with a serious side and a hard worker. He played basketball in high school and college, graduating from St. Olaf College. A father of three children, ages 15, 11 and 8, Steven loved his family, his mother said.

The Bergers said they had recently visited their son and grandchildren in Minnesota where they watched the youngest child play soccer and saw Steven’s older daughter in her homecoming dance dress.

A fan of country music, Berger had been celebrating his 44th birthday with the Las Vegas trip.