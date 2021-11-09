Lakeland PBS

Panel on Sexual Violence to Be Held at BSU

Lakeland News — Nov. 8 2021

Bemidji State University and B-SMART are hosting an important sexual assault panel on Tuesday, November 9.

B-SMART, which is the Beltrami County Sexual Assault Multidisciplinary Action Response Team, is comprised of various agencies who respond to incidents of sexual assault. These agencies include law enforcement, medial facilities, probation, victim services, and prosecution, as well as other related organizations representing the diversity and unique nature of Beltrami County.

On Tuesday night, six people from B-SMART will serve on a sexual violence information panel. Those people are:

  • Steven Parker, Bemidji State University Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion
  • Jesse Becker, Detective at Bemidji Police Department
  • Evett Ellis, Executive Director at Support Within Reach
  • Shannon Shaw, SANE Nurse and Coordinator for Family Advocacy Center of Northern Minnesota
  • Kortney Carlin, Outreach and Prevention Coordinator and Advocate at Support Within Reach
  • Jennifer Hommerding, Victim Services Program Manager at Red Lake Department of Public Safety

The event will take place from 6 to 7:30 PM at the Hagg-Sauer Hall auditorium on the campus of Bemidji State. Admission is free, and the event is open to the Bemidji community in addition to those from BSU.

