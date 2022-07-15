Palisade Woman Acquitted on Charge of Aiding, Abetting Line 3 Trespass

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A Palisade, MN woman who was charged with aiding and abetting trespass on Line 3 construction property has been acquitted in Aitkin County Court.

A press release from environmental group Honor the Earth says Shanai Matteson was charged – by mail – after police surveilled her personal Facebook page where she made comments about opposing Line 3 construction and supporting protesters along the tar sands oil pipeline.

Matteson, who was acquitted yesterday, expressed joy and relief with the decision and said the judge recognized the lack of evidence in her case. Her attorney Jordan Kushner called the charges “bogus” and said prosecutors did not have the evidence to support the offense.

Lakeland News reached out to the Aitkin County Attorney for comment yesterday, but our call has not been returned.

