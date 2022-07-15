Lakeland PBS

Palisade Woman Acquitted on Charge of Aiding, Abetting Line 3 Trespass

Lakeland News — Jul. 15 2022

From left to right: Shanai Matteson and attorney Jordan Kushner (Photo Credit: Keri Pickett)

A Palisade, MN woman who was charged with aiding and abetting trespass on Line 3 construction property has been acquitted in Aitkin County Court.

A press release from environmental group Honor the Earth says Shanai Matteson was charged – by mail – after police surveilled her personal Facebook page where she made comments about opposing Line 3 construction and supporting protesters along the tar sands oil pipeline.

Matteson, who was acquitted yesterday, expressed joy and relief with the decision and said the judge recognized the lack of evidence in her case. Her attorney Jordan Kushner called the charges “bogus” and said prosecutors did not have the evidence to support the offense.

Lakeland News reached out to the Aitkin County Attorney for comment yesterday, but our call has not been returned.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Garrison Man Charged for Allegedly Shaking, Dropping 3-Month Old Daughter

Arrest Made in Connection to 2021 Cass Lake Homicide Case

Two People Injured in Separate Crashes in Aitkin County

Road Weather Information Systems to Be Installed in Central Minnesota

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.