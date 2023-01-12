Palisade Man Dies Following Two-Vehicle Crash West of McGregor

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A Palisade man died yesterday following a two-vehicle crash west of McGregor.

The Minnesota State Patrol reports the collision happened just before 9 a.m. Tuesday. 83-year-old Gary Rognrud of Palisade was driving a pickup truck east on Highway 210 near Jevne Township when the pickup lost control, crossed the traffic line, and collided with a semi-truck driven by Robert Hannahs of Nisswa.

Hannahs sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to an Aitkin hospital. Rognrud was sent to a Duluth hospital, where he later died.

Road conditions were described as having ice and snow. No alcohol was involved, and both drivers were wearing their seat belts.

