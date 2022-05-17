Lakeland PBS

Pair of Pequot Lakes Softball Pitchers Leading the Way for 14-2 Patriots

Chaz MootzMay. 16 2022

Last Spring, the Pequot Lakes softball team came up just one run short of a trip to the Class 2A state tournament. With only three seniors gone from last year, it’s no surprise that the Patriots have been one of the more dominant teams in the central part of the state. Pequot Lakes is currently 14-2 on the season and started out of the gates with a 13-game win streak.

Leading the Patriots this year has been the 1-2 pitching punch of Kaitlyn Geschwill and Morgan Eckes. Both upperclassmen have thrown multiple no-hitters this year and both have thrown over 50 strikeouts as well.

Pequot Lakes has four games remaining on its schedule before the Section 8AA playoffs begin.

By — Chaz Mootz

