DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Paid Parental Leave May Survive Bill Veto In Minnesota

Josh Peterson
Jun. 1 2017
Leave a Comment

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Thousands of state employees may still get access to paid parental leave for the next year even though Gov. Mark Dayton vetoed a bill containing the policy.

Minnesota Public Radio (http://bit.ly/2reYxuu ) reports that state officials plan to continue offering the policy, arguing that Dayton’s veto doesn’t matter and that the Legislature’s approval was enough.

Dayton had urged lawmakers to adopt the leave policy, but vetoed the bill this week because the Republican-led Legislature tied it to a push for local labor standards pre-emption. Lawmakers wanted to prevent cities from setting their own benefit and wage requirements for private employers if they went over state minimums.

Minnesota Management and Budget Commissioner Myron Frans says this is a rare exception in which not everything in a bill goes down with a veto.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Dayton’s Verdict Looms On Legislature’s Budget Bills

Lawmakers Complete $46B Budget In Grueling Special Session

Minnesota Leaders Plan Another Run At Ending Special Session

Dayton Stands By Threat Over Labor Bill Limiting Minimum Wage

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

chris said

Amazing band!!! I love the style and sound of Corey Medina & Brothers.... Read More

Judith O'Claire said

Bemidji area artist continue to "WOW!" me!... Read More

Brent Sigana Jr said

That wasn't a racist act, it's facts in a natives eyes. Should be a fact in ever... Read More

Lori Westlund said

Nice news story on our Pequot athletes though Gage Westlund will be playing Bask... Read More

Latest Story

Jury Finds Bemidji Man Not Guilty Of Second-Degree Burglary

After a two-day trial, a Bemidji man was found not guilty of second-degree burglary. Matthew Donald Saice, 26, was found not guilty Wednesday.
Posted on Jun. 1 2017

Recently Added

Jury Finds Bemidji Man Not Guilty Of Second-Degree Burglary

Posted on Jun. 1 2017

Brainerd To Host Minnesota State Fire Departments Annual Conference

Posted on Jun. 1 2017

Government Partnership Secures Digi-Key $300 Million Expansion in Thief River Falls

Posted on Jun. 1 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.