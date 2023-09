Click to print (Opens in new window)

Monday, October 2nd at 9:00pm– Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Determined to provoke real action, New Zealand teenagers join the global School Strike for Climate. Creating a movement and building momentum are the easy parts as they face political indifference.