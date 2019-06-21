Lakeland PBS
Owner Of Petting Zoo Charged With Animal Cruelty

Jun. 21 2019

The Wadena county fair will not have a petting zoo this year after a petting zoo owner was arrested at the Minnesota county fair for domestic assault at the fairgrounds and later charged with two counts of animal cruelty after reports of numerous petting zoo animals not receiving proper care.

According to Wadena police, Daniel E. Wallen was arrested Tuesday, June 18 after reports that eight pot-bellied pigs had a skin disease caused by parasitic mites, and a baby llama had a broken foot not tended to.

Further reports mentioned that abuse took place including the use of an extension cord to beat one of the animals and excessive roughness with a camel. Hay-eating animals had no feed and a fair board member brought a load of hay for them to eat.

The two charges of animal cruelty and two counts of domestic assault against Wellen were all misdemeanor charges. He’s scheduled for pre-trial on the animal cruelty charges in August.

Chaz Mootz

