Owner of Cass Lake Home Destroyed in Fire Says Blaze Was Set Intentionally

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The owner of a Cass Lake home destroyed in a New Year’s Eve fire is saying that the house was set on fire intentionally and that the person responsible has been arrested.

A GoFundMe page set up by Kayla Stellick states that her home and that of her two children was purposely set on fire, and that they lost everything in it. Stellick also says she inherited the home from her mother, who passed away two years ago, and that there were sentimental belongings of her mother’s that were destroyed in the fire.

Lakeland News has reached out to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office for more information as well as the Cass County Attorney’s Office to see if anyone has been charged in connection with the fire and if a criminal complaint in the case is available. We are waiting to hear back from both.

Amber Kramer and her children were also displaced by the house fire. A separate GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help provide them with clothes, food, school supplies, and more.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today