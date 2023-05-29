Lakeland PBS

Owner of Bemidji’s Tara Thai Discusses Food Career at MPR Event

Mary BalstadMay. 29 2023

Minnesota Public Radio highlighted a Bemidji-area business owner last Thursday for “Appetites in Greater Minnesota” as part of their MPR Connects program.

Keng Dechawuth, the owner of Tara Thai, spoke about his journey through his food career while also bringing attention to the tastes of Greater Minnesota. While the conversation with “All Things Considered” host Tom Crann focused on Dechawuth and his 15 restaurants across northwestern Minnesota, the program also focused on what is happening in the food world outside of the Twin Cities.

“We realized that so much of what you would talk about and people we have access to are in the Twin Cities. And there are a lot of people doing great things, but they’re doing great things all around the state,” said Crann. “So why not come to Bemidji? Why not come to Duluth, Rochester and St. Joseph…and talk to some of the people making a difference in the city?”

Keng also shared a recipe for spicy mushroom laab along with a tasting of the food.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

Related Posts

Beltrami County Board Approves Architect Contract for New Jail

Golden Apple: Bemidji’s Horace May Elementary Holds 3rd Annual Field Day

Bemidji Woman Pleads Guilty to 3rd-Degree Murder for Drug-Related Death of Man

Sanford Health Professionals Recognize Mental Health Awareness Month

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.