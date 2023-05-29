Owner of Bemidji’s Tara Thai Discusses Food Career at MPR Event

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Minnesota Public Radio highlighted a Bemidji-area business owner last Thursday for “Appetites in Greater Minnesota” as part of their MPR Connects program.

Keng Dechawuth, the owner of Tara Thai, spoke about his journey through his food career while also bringing attention to the tastes of Greater Minnesota. While the conversation with “All Things Considered” host Tom Crann focused on Dechawuth and his 15 restaurants across northwestern Minnesota, the program also focused on what is happening in the food world outside of the Twin Cities.

“We realized that so much of what you would talk about and people we have access to are in the Twin Cities. And there are a lot of people doing great things, but they’re doing great things all around the state,” said Crann. “So why not come to Bemidji? Why not come to Duluth, Rochester and St. Joseph…and talk to some of the people making a difference in the city?”

Keng also shared a recipe for spicy mushroom laab along with a tasting of the food.

