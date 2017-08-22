Popular Trail Closed After Owl Attacks Reported
After reports of being attacked by a bird, officials at Lake Bemidji State Park has closed a popular trail.
A sign posted near the Rocky Point Trail says that two parties have reported being attacked by a barred owl near the waterfront area.
Officials say that animal control has been contacted however in the mean time “be alert and look up.”
The park asks to keep small children and pets nearby.
The trail was closed over the weekend.
