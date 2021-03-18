Lakeland PBS

Over Two Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Administered in Minnesota

Betsy Melin — Mar. 18 2021

Governor Tim Walz announced Thursday that Minnesota has administered more than two million COVID-19 vaccine doses. It took more than two months to administer the first million doses, and it took less than one month to administer the second million doses.

As of Thursday’s vaccine report, 1,303,210 Minnesotans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 764,275 Minnesotans are fully vaccinated. Nearly 77% of adults 65 years of age and older have received at least one dose.

Minnesota has increased vaccination rates as supply has increased from the federal government and the State continues to expand capacity in the vaccine distribution network.

Weeks ahead of schedule, Minnesota hit its goal of vaccinating 70% of people age 65+ and Governor Walz expanded eligibility to 1.8 million more people last week, allowing even more Minnesotans who need the vaccine to receive it. Minnesota’s vaccine distribution network stands ready to continue scaling up and increasing vaccination rates as supply continue to increase in the coming weeks.

