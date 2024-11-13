Over Half of MN County Election Offices Have Received Bomb Threats Since Nov. 8

Election offices in over half of the counties in Minnesota have received emailed bomb threats since November 8th, according to Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon.

A press release from the Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State does not publicly report the exact places of these threats, but acknowledges they have been reported to the office by county, state, and federal partners.

Affected counties are responding in accordance with local policies and procedures. In a statement, Simon said that his office is coordinating with local, state, and federal partners to respond and “ensure that our election officials can complete this important work and that those responsible for these threats are held accountable.”