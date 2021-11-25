Over Half a Million Lights, Fireworks to Brighten Up Bemidji at 25th Annual Night We Light

Click to print (Opens in new window)

This Friday, November 26, over half a million lights will be illuminated during the 25th annual Night We Light celebration in Bemidji.

The silver anniversary features the largest illuminated display in the city’s history. Along with the display, Friday’s events include Santa’s Workshop from 10 AM until 5 PM at the Tourist Information Center, the Night We Light Parade at 6 through downtown Bemidji, and then the lighting ceremony in Paul Bunyan Park.

Also returning for the first time in nearly 20 years is the Night We Light fireworks display. The fireworks will be launched from a floating barge about 300 feet from the Paul Bunyan Park shoreline.

Information on all of the events can be found at the First City of Lights website.

