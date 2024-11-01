Over 900,000 Ballots Already Cast in MN Ahead of Nov. 5 Election

More than 350,000 Minnesota voters cast their ballot ahead of the November 5th election over the past week, the highest number over the past four weeks of voting.

The Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State says the current total number of accepted ballots is now at 919,581 as of Thursday, October 31st. Local election officials have distributed 1,152,900 absentee and mail ballots in Minnesota since voting began on September 20th.

Nearly 195,000 of those ballots have not yet been returned. Minnesotans are encouraged to return their ballots to their location election office in person as soon as possible to ensure their vote is counted.

The number of ballots cast is lower at this point than in 2020, where 1,581,193 were accepted after six weeks of early voting, but higher than at this time in 2016, where 415,986 were accepted.

The Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State will update the absentee voting statistics tomorrow and next week on November 4th and 5th. Updates can be found here.