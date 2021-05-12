Over 900 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Wednesday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The state reported 919 new COVID-19 cases today along with 15 new deaths, two of which were in the Lakeland viewing area:

A Crow Wing County resident between the ages of 90-94

A Mille Lacs County resident between the ages of 75-79

The cases came from 21,351 tests for a case positivity rate of 4.3%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 52 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

Aitkin – 2

Beltrami – 1

Cass – 8

Crow Wing – 4

Hubbard – 1

Itasca – 8

Koochiching – 7

Mille Lacs – 4

Morrison – 3

Polk – 3

Todd – 6

Wadena – 5

