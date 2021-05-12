Lakeland PBS

Over 900 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Wednesday

Betsy Melin — May. 12 2021

The state reported 919 new COVID-19 cases today along with 15 new deaths, two of which were in the Lakeland viewing area:

  • A Crow Wing County resident between the ages of 90-94
  • A Mille Lacs County resident between the ages of 75-79

The cases came from 21,351 tests for a case positivity rate of 4.3%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 52 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 2
  • Beltrami – 1
  • Cass – 8
  • Crow Wing – 4
  • Hubbard – 1
  • Itasca – 8
  • Koochiching – 7
  • Mille Lacs – 4
  • Morrison – 3
  • Polk – 3
  • Todd – 6
  • Wadena – 5

Betsy Melin

