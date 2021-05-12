Over 900 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Wednesday
The state reported 919 new COVID-19 cases today along with 15 new deaths, two of which were in the Lakeland viewing area:
- A Crow Wing County resident between the ages of 90-94
- A Mille Lacs County resident between the ages of 75-79
The cases came from 21,351 tests for a case positivity rate of 4.3%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 52 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 2
- Beltrami – 1
- Cass – 8
- Crow Wing – 4
- Hubbard – 1
- Itasca – 8
- Koochiching – 7
- Mille Lacs – 4
- Morrison – 3
- Polk – 3
- Todd – 6
- Wadena – 5
