Over 900 New COVID-19 Cases Reported on Wednesday
The state reported 922 new COVID-19 cases today along with nine new deaths. Of the new deaths, three were in the Lakeland viewing area.
- A Crow Wing County resident between the ages of 45-49
- A Crow Wing County resident between the ages of 65-69
- An Itasca County resident between the ages of 90-94
The new cases came from 20,704 tests for a case positivity of 4.5%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 26 new cases in the following counties:
- Beltrami – 2
- Cass – 2
- Crow Wing – 5
- Itasca – 1
- Mahnomen- 2
- Mille Lacs – 2
- Morrison – 5
- Polk – 2
- Todd – 2
- Wadena –3
