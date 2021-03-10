Over 900 New COVID-19 Cases Reported on Wednesday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The state reported 922 new COVID-19 cases today along with nine new deaths. Of the new deaths, three were in the Lakeland viewing area.

A Crow Wing County resident between the ages of 45-49

A Crow Wing County resident between the ages of 65-69

An Itasca County resident between the ages of 90-94

The new cases came from 20,704 tests for a case positivity of 4.5%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 26 new cases in the following counties:

Beltrami – 2

Cass – 2

Crow Wing – 5

Itasca – 1

Mahnomen- 2

Mille Lacs – 2

Morrison – 5

Polk – 2

Todd – 2

Wadena –3

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today