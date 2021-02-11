Over 900 New COVID-19 Cases, 24 Deaths Reported Thursday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The state reported 907 new COVID-19 cases along with 24 COVID-19 related deaths on Thursday. None of the deaths came from the Lakeland viewing area.

The new cases came from 43,203 tests for a case positivity rate of 2.1%.

Today, the Minnesota Department of Health said 599,218 people had received at least their first vaccine dose as of today, or 10.6% of the state’s population. 177,239 have had both shots, or about 3.14% of the state’s population.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 57 new cases in the following counties:

Beltrami – 10

Cass – 1

Crow Wing – 7

Hubbard – 5

Itasca – 8

Koochiching – 1

Lake of the Woods – 1

Mille Lacs – 1

Morrison – 5

Polk – 4

Roseau – 9

Todd – 2

Wadena – 3

