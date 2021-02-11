Over 900 New COVID-19 Cases, 24 Deaths Reported Thursday
The state reported 907 new COVID-19 cases along with 24 COVID-19 related deaths on Thursday. None of the deaths came from the Lakeland viewing area.
The new cases came from 43,203 tests for a case positivity rate of 2.1%.
Today, the Minnesota Department of Health said 599,218 people had received at least their first vaccine dose as of today, or 10.6% of the state’s population. 177,239 have had both shots, or about 3.14% of the state’s population.
In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 57 new cases in the following counties:
- Beltrami – 10
- Cass – 1
- Crow Wing – 7
- Hubbard – 5
- Itasca – 8
- Koochiching – 1
- Lake of the Woods – 1
- Mille Lacs – 1
- Morrison – 5
- Polk – 4
- Roseau – 9
- Todd – 2
- Wadena – 3
