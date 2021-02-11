Lakeland PBS

Over 900 New COVID-19 Cases, 24 Deaths Reported Thursday

Betsy Melin — Feb. 11 2021

The state reported 907 new COVID-19 cases along with 24 COVID-19 related deaths on Thursday. None of the deaths came from the Lakeland viewing area.

The new cases came from 43,203 tests for a case positivity rate of 2.1%.

Today, the Minnesota Department of Health said 599,218 people had received at least their first vaccine dose as of today, or 10.6% of the state’s population. 177,239 have had both shots, or about 3.14% of the state’s population.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 57 new cases in the following counties:

  • Beltrami – 10
  • Cass – 1
  • Crow Wing – 7
  • Hubbard – 5
  • Itasca – 8
  • Koochiching – 1
  • Lake of the Woods – 1
  • Mille Lacs – 1
  • Morrison – 5
  • Polk – 4
  • Roseau – 9
  • Todd – 2
  • Wadena – 3

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Avatar

By — Betsy Melin

Related Posts

Area Counties Continuing Push to Vaccinate Seniors

Bemidji Area Schools Back to Hybrid Learning Method, Synchronized Classes

677 New COVID-19 Cases, 11 Deaths Reported Wednesday

586 New Coronavirus Cases Reported Tuesday, Walz Announces Vaccination Expansion

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.