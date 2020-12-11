Lakeland PBS

Over 90 New COVID-19 Related Deaths Reported on Friday

Betsy Melin — Dec. 11 2020

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 3,773 new cases and 94 COVID-19 related deaths on Friday.

12 of the deaths came from residents in the Lakeland viewing area:

  • One in Aitkin County of someone aged 70-74
  • One in Beltrami County of someone aged 65-69
  • Two in Crow Wing County, one aged 60-64 and another aged 95-99
  • Two in Itasca County, one aged 55-59 and another aged 80-84
  • One in Morrison County of someone aged 70-74
  • Three in Polk County, one aged 50-54, another aged 65-69, and another aged 70-74
  • One in Todd County of someone aged 70-74
  • One in Wadena County of someone aged 85-89

The new cases came from a total of 58,497 for a case positivity rate of 6.4%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported new cases in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 14
  • Beltrami – 35
  • Cass – 17
  • Clearwater –6
  • Crow Wing – 43
  • Hubbard – 13
  • Itasca – 21
  • Koochiching – 9
  • Lake of the Woods – 5
  • Mahnomen – 5
  • Mille Lacs – 13
  • Morrison – 26
  • Polk – 24
  • Roseau – 14
  • Todd – 23
  • Wadena – 16

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Avatar

By — Betsy Melin

Related Posts

Enbridge Line 3 Replacement Project Breaks Ground in Minnesota

Sanford Health in Bemidji Named as COVID-19 Vaccine Hub

The Center in Brainerd to Hold Christmas Cookie Giveaway for Members

Golden Apple: Pine River-Backus Superintendent Discusses High School Schedule

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.