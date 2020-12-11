Over 90 New COVID-19 Related Deaths Reported on Friday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 3,773 new cases and 94 COVID-19 related deaths on Friday.

12 of the deaths came from residents in the Lakeland viewing area:

One in Aitkin County of someone aged 70-74

One in Beltrami County of someone aged 65-69

Two in Crow Wing County, one aged 60-64 and another aged 95-99

Two in Itasca County, one aged 55-59 and another aged 80-84

One in Morrison County of someone aged 70-74

Three in Polk County, one aged 50-54, another aged 65-69, and another aged 70-74

One in Todd County of someone aged 70-74

One in Wadena County of someone aged 85-89

The new cases came from a total of 58,497 for a case positivity rate of 6.4%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported new cases in the following counties:

Aitkin – 14

Beltrami – 35

Cass – 17

Clearwater –6

Crow Wing – 43

Hubbard – 13

Itasca – 21

Koochiching – 9

Lake of the Woods – 5

Mahnomen – 5

Mille Lacs – 13

Morrison – 26

Polk – 24

Roseau – 14

Todd – 23

Wadena – 16

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today