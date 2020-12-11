Over 90 New COVID-19 Related Deaths Reported on Friday
The Minnesota Department of Health reported 3,773 new cases and 94 COVID-19 related deaths on Friday.
12 of the deaths came from residents in the Lakeland viewing area:
- One in Aitkin County of someone aged 70-74
- One in Beltrami County of someone aged 65-69
- Two in Crow Wing County, one aged 60-64 and another aged 95-99
- Two in Itasca County, one aged 55-59 and another aged 80-84
- One in Morrison County of someone aged 70-74
- Three in Polk County, one aged 50-54, another aged 65-69, and another aged 70-74
- One in Todd County of someone aged 70-74
- One in Wadena County of someone aged 85-89
The new cases came from a total of 58,497 for a case positivity rate of 6.4%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported new cases in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 14
- Beltrami – 35
- Cass – 17
- Clearwater –6
- Crow Wing – 43
- Hubbard – 13
- Itasca – 21
- Koochiching – 9
- Lake of the Woods – 5
- Mahnomen – 5
- Mille Lacs – 13
- Morrison – 26
- Polk – 24
- Roseau – 14
- Todd – 23
- Wadena – 16
