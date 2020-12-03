Lakeland PBS

Over 90 COVID-19 Related Deaths Reported in Minnesota Thursday

Betsy Melin — Dec. 3 2020

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 6,166 new COVID-19 cases today along with 92 newly reported deaths. That is the second highest one day death toll in the state since the beginning of the pandemic.

Eight of the deaths came from residents in the Lakeland viewing area:

  • One in Cass County of someone aged 80-84
  • One in Clearwater County of someone aged 90-94
  • One in Crow Wing County, of someone aged 85-89
  • One in Hubbard County of someone aged 75-79
  • One in Itasca County of someone aged 75-79
  • One in Mille Lacs County of someone aged 90-94
  • One in Morrison County of someone aged 70-74
  • One in Polk County of someone aged 75-79

The new cases came from a total of 50,718 tests for a case positivity rate of 12.1%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 325 new cases in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 4
  • Beltrami – 32
  • Cass – 36
  • Clearwater – 14
  • Crow Wing – 64
  • Hubbard – 18
  • Itasca – 39
  • Koochiching – 11
  • Lake of the Woods – 5
  • Mahnomen – 6
  • Mille Lacs – 31
  • Morrison – 51
  • Polk – 48
  • Roseau – 53
  • Todd – 31
  • Wadena – 9

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Betsy Melin

