Over 80,000 Cumulative COVID-19 Cases Reached in Minnesota

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The number of COVID-19 cases in Minnesota is now over 80,000, a figure reached this past Sunday. There were 638 new cases of COVID-19 reported today, bringing the total number of cases in the state so far to 81,225.

Minnesota health officials reported three new COVID-19 deaths today, none of which were in the Lakeland viewing area. Two of the deaths today were in long-term care.

Overall, there have been 1,860 coronavirus deaths in Minnesota. Of that, 1,361 of those deaths have been in assisted living or long-term care settings, representing 73% of deaths.

The 638 new COVID-19 cases reported today came from a total of 15,147 tests for a case positivity rate of 4.2%.

There are currently 275 people hospitalized because of the virus, down nine from yesterday. 136 of those hospitalized are in ICU, down seven from yesterday.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 35 new cases in the following counties:

Beltrami – 1

Cass – 1

Crow Wing – 5

Hubbard – 4

Itasca – 3

Koochiching – 1

Lake of the Woods – 1

Mahnomen – 1

Mille Lacs – 6

Morrison – 7

Roseau – 1

Todd – 2

Wadena – 2

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today