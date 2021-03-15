Over 800 New COVID-19 Cases Reported on Monday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The state reported 829 new COVID-19 cases along with one new death which was not in the Lakeland viewing area.

The cases came from 16,417 tests for a case positivity rate of five percent.

In the Lakeland viewing area there were 44 new cases in the following counties:

Aitkin – 2

Beltrami – 1

Cass – 2

Crow Wing – 3

Itasca – 9

Koochiching – 1

Lake of the Woods – 1

Mille Lacs – 8

Morrison – 11

Todd – 3

Wadena – 3

