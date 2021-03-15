Over 800 New COVID-19 Cases Reported on Monday
The state reported 829 new COVID-19 cases along with one new death which was not in the Lakeland viewing area.
The cases came from 16,417 tests for a case positivity rate of five percent.
In the Lakeland viewing area there were 44 new cases in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 2
- Beltrami – 1
- Cass – 2
- Crow Wing – 3
- Itasca – 9
- Koochiching – 1
- Lake of the Woods – 1
- Mille Lacs – 8
- Morrison – 11
- Todd – 3
- Wadena – 3
