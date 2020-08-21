Lakeland PBS

Over 800 New Cases of COVID-19 Reported in Minnesota

Betsy Melin — Aug. 21 2020

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 835 new coronavirus cases and eight new deaths from the virus today.

The 835 new cases came from 18,815 tests for a case positivity rate of 4.4%. The state’s seven-day rolling average positivity rate, as reported earlier this week, is at 4.9%. State officials are hoping that rate stays below 5%.

There are currently 296 people hospitalized because of the virus, down 13 from yesterday. Of those hospitalized, 136 are in ICU, which is down 12 from yesterday.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 14 new cases in the following counties:

  • Beltrami County – 1
  • Cass County – 2
  • Hubbard County – 1
  • Itasca County – 2
  • Koochiching-1
  • Mahnomen County – 1
  • Polk County – 1
  • Todd County –2
  • Wadena County – 3

