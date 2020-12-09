Lakeland PBS

Over 80 New COVID-19 Related Deaths Reported On Wednesday

Destiny Wiggins — Dec. 9 2020

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 4,539 new cases and 82 COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday.

Nine of the deaths came from residents in the Lakeland viewing area:

  • One in Beltrami County of someone aged 70-74
  • Two in Crow Wing county, one aged 75-79 and another aged 85-89
  • One in Itasca county of someone aged 90-94
  • One in Mille Lacs County of someone aged 85-89
  • Four in Polk County, two aged 70-74 and two aged 90-94

The new cases came from a total of 35,591 for a case positivity rate of 12.7%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported new cases in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 1
  • Beltrami – 34
  • Cass – 21
  • Clearwater – 8
  • Crow Wing – 10
  • Itasca – 31
  • Koochiching – 10
  • Lake of the Woods – 1
  • Mahnomen – 6
  • Mille Lacs – 21
  • Morrison – 20
  • Polk – 47
  • Roseau – 11
  • Todd – 14
  • Wadena – 9

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

Minnesota Lays Out Plans to Start COVID-19 Vaccinations

Essentia Health Launches COVID-19 Regional Projections Dashboard

COVID-19 State Update, Walz to Discuss Vaccine Distribution Plans

Minnesota Updates Quarantine Guidance Based on New CDC Recommendations

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.