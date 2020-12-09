Over 80 New COVID-19 Related Deaths Reported On Wednesday
The Minnesota Department of Health reported 4,539 new cases and 82 COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday.
Nine of the deaths came from residents in the Lakeland viewing area:
- One in Beltrami County of someone aged 70-74
- Two in Crow Wing county, one aged 75-79 and another aged 85-89
- One in Itasca county of someone aged 90-94
- One in Mille Lacs County of someone aged 85-89
- Four in Polk County, two aged 70-74 and two aged 90-94
The new cases came from a total of 35,591 for a case positivity rate of 12.7%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported new cases in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 1
- Beltrami – 34
- Cass – 21
- Clearwater – 8
- Crow Wing – 10
- Itasca – 31
- Koochiching – 10
- Lake of the Woods – 1
- Mahnomen – 6
- Mille Lacs – 21
- Morrison – 20
- Polk – 47
- Roseau – 11
- Todd – 14
- Wadena – 9
