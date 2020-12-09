Over 80 New COVID-19 Related Deaths Reported On Wednesday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 4,539 new cases and 82 COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday.

Nine of the deaths came from residents in the Lakeland viewing area:

One in Beltrami County of someone aged 70-74

Two in Crow Wing county, one aged 75-79 and another aged 85-89

One in Itasca county of someone aged 90-94

One in Mille Lacs County of someone aged 85-89

Four in Polk County, two aged 70-74 and two aged 90-94

The new cases came from a total of 35,591 for a case positivity rate of 12.7%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported new cases in the following counties:

Aitkin – 1

Beltrami – 34

Cass – 21

Clearwater – 8

Crow Wing – 10

Itasca – 31

Koochiching – 10

Lake of the Woods – 1

Mahnomen – 6

Mille Lacs – 21

Morrison – 20

Polk – 47

Roseau – 11

Todd – 14

Wadena – 9

