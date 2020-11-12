Over 7,000 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Minnesota Thursday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 7,228 new COVID-19 cases today along with 39 newly reported deaths.

Five of the deaths came from residents in the Lakeland viewing area:

One in Aitkin County of someone aged 90-94

One in Cass County of someone aged 80-84

One in Hubbard County of someone aged 75-79

One in Mille Lacs County of someone aged 90-94

One in Wadena County of someone aged 70-74

The new cases came from 48,513 tests for a case positivity rate of 14.9%. The seven-day rolling average for case positivity reported Monday was at 12.5%. According to data compiled by Johns Hopkins researchers, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Minnesota has risen over the past two weeks from 1,578 on Oct. 22 to 3,222 on Nov. 5.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported new cases in the following counties:

Aitkin – 5

Beltrami – 66

Cass – 41

Clearwater – 42

Crow Wing – 99

Hubbard – 22

Itasca – 61

Koochiching – 9

Mahnomen – 6

Mille Lacs – 49

Morrison – 49

Polk – 71

Roseau – 19

Todd – 21

Wadena – 13

