Over 700 New Cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota
Cases in Beltrami County are also slowly increasing. The county’s total now sits at 18 positive cases with no deaths. As of Sunday, Sanford Health in Bemidji had admitted its first COVID-19 patient.
As of today, the number of patients that are currently hospitalized across the state is a total of 478, those who are hospitalized in ICU sits at 220.
The total estimate of completed tests is 322,340, and 21,864 patients no longer need isolation.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.