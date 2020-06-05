Over 700 New Cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota

The state now has 26,980 positive cases, an increase of 712 from yesterday. There has been a total of 33 new deaths, bringing the death total to 1,148. Those who reside in long-term care or assisted living facilities account for 922 of those deaths, or 80%.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, there are five COVID-19 related deaths in Crow Wing County, with a total of 81 positive cases.

There have been over 60 cases of COVID-19 in Itasca county. There have been 10 deaths including patients from their 50’s to their 80’s. In Cass County, there have been 11 cases with two deaths. There have been 344 cases in Todd County with 1 death.