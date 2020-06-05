Lakeland PBS

Over 700 New Cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota on Friday

Betsy Melin — Jun. 5 2020

The state now has 26,980 positive cases, an increase of 712 from yesterday. There has been a total of 33 new deaths, bringing the death total to 1,148. Those who reside in long-term care or assisted living facilities account for 922 of those deaths, or 80%.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, there are five COVID-19 related deaths in Crow Wing County, with a total of 81 positive cases.

There have been over 60 cases of COVID-19 in Itasca County, with 10 deaths that include patients from their 50s to their 80s. In Cass County, there have been 11 cases with two deaths. There have been 344 cases in Todd County with 1 death.

Cases in Beltrami County are also slowly increasing. The county’s total now sits at 18 positive cases with no deaths. As of Sunday, Sanford Health in Bemidji had admitted its first COVID-19 patient.

As of today, the number of patients that are currently hospitalized across the state is a total of 478, those who are hospitalized in ICU sits at 220.

The total estimate of completed tests is 322,340, and 21,864 patients no longer need isolation.

