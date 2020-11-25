Over 70 Newly Reported COVID-19 Deaths Wednesday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 6,399 new COVID-19 cases today along with 72 newly reported deaths.

Seven of the deaths came from residents in the Lakeland viewing area:

Two in Aitkin County one aged 70-74 and another aged 95-99

One in Cass County of someone aged 65-69

Two in Morrison County one aged 90-94 and another aged 95-99

Two in Polk County one aged 75-79 and another aged 95-99

The new cases came from 62,857 tests for a case positivity rate of 9.7%. The seven-day rolling average for case positivity was reported at 14.3%, down from 15.2% a week ago.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported new cases in the following counties:

Aitkin – 6

Beltrami – 42

Cass – 46

Clearwater – 8

Crow Wing – 108

Hubbard – 38

Itasca – 55

Koochiching – 5

Lake of the Woods- 4

Mahnomen – 11

Mille Lacs – 50

Morrison – 38

Polk – 32

Roseau – 35

Todd – 42

Wadena – 20

