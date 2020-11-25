Over 70 Newly Reported COVID-19 Deaths Wednesday
The Minnesota Department of Health reported 6,399 new COVID-19 cases today along with 72 newly reported deaths.
Seven of the deaths came from residents in the Lakeland viewing area:
- Two in Aitkin County one aged 70-74 and another aged 95-99
- One in Cass County of someone aged 65-69
- Two in Morrison County one aged 90-94 and another aged 95-99
- Two in Polk County one aged 75-79 and another aged 95-99
The new cases came from 62,857 tests for a case positivity rate of 9.7%. The seven-day rolling average for case positivity was reported at 14.3%, down from 15.2% a week ago.
In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported new cases in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 6
- Beltrami – 42
- Cass – 46
- Clearwater – 8
- Crow Wing – 108
- Hubbard – 38
- Itasca – 55
- Koochiching – 5
- Lake of the Woods- 4
- Mahnomen – 11
- Mille Lacs – 50
- Morrison – 38
- Polk – 32
- Roseau – 35
- Todd – 42
- Wadena – 20
