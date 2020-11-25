Lakeland PBS

Over 70 Newly Reported COVID-19 Deaths Wednesday

Destiny Wiggins — Nov. 25 2020

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 6,399 new COVID-19 cases today along with 72 newly reported deaths.

Seven of the deaths came from residents in the Lakeland viewing area:

  • Two in Aitkin County one aged 70-74 and another aged 95-99
  • One in Cass County of someone aged 65-69
  • Two in Morrison County one aged 90-94 and another aged 95-99
  • Two in Polk County one aged 75-79 and another aged 95-99

The new cases came from 62,857 tests for a case positivity rate of 9.7%. The seven-day rolling average for case positivity was reported at 14.3%, down from 15.2% a week ago.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported new cases in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 6
  • Beltrami – 42
  • Cass – 46
  • Clearwater – 8
  • Crow Wing – 108
  • Hubbard – 38
  • Itasca – 55
  • Koochiching – 5
  • Lake of the Woods- 4
  • Mahnomen – 11
  • Mille Lacs – 50
  • Morrison – 38
  • Polk – 32
  • Roseau – 35
  • Todd – 42
  • Wadena – 20

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

One Man Found Dead After Shooting in Cass Lake

Hometown Holidays Event In Downtown Brainerd Canceled

Sanford Health CEO Departing After Sending Controversial Email on Masks

Neilson-Reise Arena Reopening Plan Approved by Bemidji Public Affairs Committee

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.