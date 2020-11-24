Over 6,400 Newly Reported COVID-19 Cases Reported Tuesday in Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 6,423 new COVID-19 cases today along with 38 newly reported deaths.

There were 1,591 new cases per 100,000 people in Minnesota over the past two weeks, which ranks sixth in the country for new cases per capita. One in every 120 people in Minnesota tested positive in the past week.

Two of the deaths came from residents in the Lakeland viewing area:

One in Aitkin County of someone aged 85-89

One in Crow Wing County of someone aged 70-74

The new cases came from 53,173 tests for a case positivity rate of 12%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported new cases in the following counties: