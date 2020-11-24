Lakeland PBS

Over 6,400 Newly Reported COVID-19 Cases Reported Tuesday in Minnesota

Betsy Melin — Nov. 24 2020

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 6,423 new COVID-19 cases today along with 38 newly reported deaths.

There were 1,591 new cases per 100,000 people in Minnesota over the past two weeks, which ranks sixth in the country for new cases per capita. One in every 120 people in Minnesota tested positive in the past week.

Two of the deaths came from residents in the Lakeland viewing area:

  • One in Aitkin County of someone aged 85-89
  • One in Crow Wing County of someone aged 70-74

The new cases came from 53,173 tests for a case positivity rate of 12%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported new cases in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 12
  • Beltrami – 60
  • Cass – 40
  • Clearwater – 8
  • Crow Wing – 61
  • Hubbard – 26
  • Itasca – 14
  • Koochiching – 17
  • Lake of the Woods- 2
  • Mahnomen – 6
  • Mille Lacs – 38
  • Morrison – 27
  • Polk – 20
  • Roseau – 21
  • Todd – 22
  • Wadena –13

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Avatar

By — Betsy Melin

Related Posts

Walz, House GOP, Unveil Aid Plans for Hard-Hit Businesses

Health Officials Urge Public to Keep Thanksgiving Celebrations to Immediate Family

Bemidji Senior Center Temporarily Closes

COVID-19 Exposure Notification Mobile App Now Available in Minnesota

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.