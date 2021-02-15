Over 600 New COVID-19 Cases Reported on Monday
The state reported 611 new COVID-19 cases along with two new deaths. None of those deaths were in the Lakeland viewing area.
The cases came from 18,165 tests for a case positivity rate of 3.4%
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 40 new cases in the following counties:
- Beltrami – 4
- Crow Wing – 14
- Hubbard – 3
- Itasca – 5
- Lake of the Woods – 2
- Mille Lacs – 2
- Roseau – 2
- Todd – 4
- Wadena – 4
