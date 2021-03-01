Lakeland PBS

Over 600 New COVID-19 Cases Reported on Monday

Nick UrsiniMar. 1 2021

The state today reported 636 new COVID-19 cases along with three new deaths, none of which were in the Lakeland viewing area.

The cases came from 19,374 tests for a case positivity of 3.2 percent.

In the Lakeland viewing area there were 27 new cases in the following counties:

  • Cass – 6
  • Crow Wing – 4
  • Itasca – 2
  • Mille Lacs – 4
  • Morrison – 1
  • Polk – 1
  • Roseau – 2
  • Todd – 4
  • Wadena – 3

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

