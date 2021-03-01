Over 600 New COVID-19 Cases Reported on Monday
The state today reported 636 new COVID-19 cases along with three new deaths, none of which were in the Lakeland viewing area.
The cases came from 19,374 tests for a case positivity of 3.2 percent.
In the Lakeland viewing area there were 27 new cases in the following counties:
- Cass – 6
- Crow Wing – 4
- Itasca – 2
- Mille Lacs – 4
- Morrison – 1
- Polk – 1
- Roseau – 2
- Todd – 4
- Wadena – 3
