Over 600 New COVID-19 Cases Reported on Monday

The state today reported 636 new COVID-19 cases along with three new deaths, none of which were in the Lakeland viewing area.

The cases came from 19,374 tests for a case positivity of 3.2 percent.

In the Lakeland viewing area there were 27 new cases in the following counties:

Cass – 6

Crow Wing – 4

Itasca – 2

Mille Lacs – 4

Morrison – 1

Polk – 1

Roseau – 2

Todd – 4

Wadena – 3

