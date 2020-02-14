Lakeland PBS

Over $54,000 Raised in BSU’s Day of Giving

Destiny Wiggins — Feb. 14 2020

On Thursday, over $54,000 was raised to support the Bemidji State University Alumni & Foundation’s annual campus-wide Day of Giving.

The Day of Giving allows those in the community to support two separate initiatives in a 24-hour time span. The Lakeside Fund, which primarily funds scholarship support for students, and Beaver Pride, which supports Beaver Athletics, are the two initiatives that the donations will go towards.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

