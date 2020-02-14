Over $54,000 Raised in BSU’s Day of Giving

Click to print (Opens in new window)

On Thursday, over $54,000 was raised to support the Bemidji State University Alumni & Foundation’s annual campus-wide Day of Giving.

The Day of Giving allows those in the community to support two separate initiatives in a 24-hour time span. The Lakeside Fund, which primarily funds scholarship support for students, and Beaver Pride, which supports Beaver Athletics, are the two initiatives that the donations will go towards.

