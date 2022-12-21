Lakeland PBS

Over $50,000 Raised for Food Banks Through Affinity Plus Coin Drive

Lakeland News — Dec. 21 2022

Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union raised a little more than $50,000 for regional food banks across Minnesota during its third annual Coins for a Cause fundraising drive.

This year’s coin drive took place Dec. 5-9 at 22 participating Affinity Plus branches throughout the state. The grand total raised was $50,096, which includes a $25,048 matching donation from Affinity Plus.

Funds from Coins for a Cause will go directly to six Minnesota food banks, including Second Harvest Heartland, which reported a 30% increase in demand this holiday season.

Affinity Plus has raised more than $185,000 through its Coins for a Cause initiative since 2020, and has provided 555,000 meals for families in need.

By — Lakeland News

