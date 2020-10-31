Lakeland PBS

Over 5,000 New Red Lake Voters Registered for This Year’s Election

Lakeland News — Oct. 30 2020

Native American voters in the area could be voting in record numbers this election.

Organizers of a voter registration drive in Red Lake say about 5,500 new Red Lake voters have registered to vote in this year’s election. Many gathered at Red Lake Center on Sunday, Oct. 4 to get set up. Another roughly 2,500 new voter registrations were filed at counties serving Leech Lake and White Earth.

Also beginning this past week, 75 drivers began fanning out across the lands of Red Lake Nation, the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, and White Earth Nation. They are knocking on doors and asking people if they need a ride to the polls. Drivers hope to bus 20 to 50 voters per day to auditor’s offices right up to Election Day.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

