Lakeland PBS

Over 5,000 New Cases of COVID-19 Reported in Minnesota Wednesday

Betsy Melin — Dec. 2 2020

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 5,192 new COVID-19 cases today along with 77 newly reported deaths.

Nine of the deaths came from residents in the Lakeland viewing area:

  • One in Clearwater County of someone aged 80-84
  • Three in Crow Wing County, one aged 50-54 and two aged 80-84
  • One in Hubbard County of someone aged 65-69
  • One in Morrison County of someone aged 85-89
  • One in Polk County of someone aged 70-74
  • One in Roseau County of someone aged 85-89
  • One in Wadena County of someone aged 85-89

The new cases came from a total of 42,737 tests for a case positivity rate of 12.1%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported new cases in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 7
  • Beltrami – 22
  • Cass – 21
  • Clearwater – 73
  • Crow Wing – 49
  • Hubbard – 6
  • Itasca – 50
  • Koochiching – 5
  • Mahnomen – 9
  • Mille Lacs – 23
  • Morrison – 37
  • Polk – 27
  • Roseau – 23
  • Todd – 21
  • Wadena – 21

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Avatar

By — Betsy Melin

Related Posts

Essentia Health Creates COVID-19 Regional Projections Dashboard

Lakewood Health System Meeting COVID-19 Demand

BSU Men’s and Women’s Hockey Set to Make Up Postponed Series

Enbridge Begins Construction on Line 3 Pipeline Replacement in Minnesota

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.