Over 5,000 New Cases of COVID-19 Reported in Minnesota Wednesday

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 5,192 new COVID-19 cases today along with 77 newly reported deaths.

Nine of the deaths came from residents in the Lakeland viewing area:

One in Clearwater County of someone aged 80-84

Three in Crow Wing County, one aged 50-54 and two aged 80-84

One in Hubbard County of someone aged 65-69

One in Morrison County of someone aged 85-89

One in Polk County of someone aged 70-74

One in Roseau County of someone aged 85-89

One in Wadena County of someone aged 85-89

The new cases came from a total of 42,737 tests for a case positivity rate of 12.1%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported new cases in the following counties:

Aitkin – 7

Beltrami – 22

Cass – 21

Clearwater – 73

Crow Wing – 49

Hubbard – 6

Itasca – 50

Koochiching – 5

Mahnomen – 9

Mille Lacs – 23

Morrison – 37

Polk – 27

Roseau – 23

Todd – 21

Wadena – 21

