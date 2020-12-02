Over 5,000 New Cases of COVID-19 Reported in Minnesota Wednesday
The Minnesota Department of Health reported 5,192 new COVID-19 cases today along with 77 newly reported deaths.
Nine of the deaths came from residents in the Lakeland viewing area:
- One in Clearwater County of someone aged 80-84
- Three in Crow Wing County, one aged 50-54 and two aged 80-84
- One in Hubbard County of someone aged 65-69
- One in Morrison County of someone aged 85-89
- One in Polk County of someone aged 70-74
- One in Roseau County of someone aged 85-89
- One in Wadena County of someone aged 85-89
The new cases came from a total of 42,737 tests for a case positivity rate of 12.1%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported new cases in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 7
- Beltrami – 22
- Cass – 21
- Clearwater – 73
- Crow Wing – 49
- Hubbard – 6
- Itasca – 50
- Koochiching – 5
- Mahnomen – 9
- Mille Lacs – 23
- Morrison – 37
- Polk – 27
- Roseau – 23
- Todd – 21
- Wadena – 21
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.