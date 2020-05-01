Lakeland PBS

Over 500 New Cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota

Betsy Melin — May. 1 2020

The death toll in Minnesota from COVID-19 rose by 28 today. The total deaths stand at 371 on Thursday, according to the state Health Department. This matches April 26th as the highest one-day death toll.

There are 5,730 positive cases reported in Minnesota, an increase of 594 since yesterday. That is the largest one-day total of new cases found. There have been 74,829 tests administered so far in Minnesota, with 4,553 administered yesterday, which is also the largest one-day total of tests administered.

20% of COVID-19 cases in Minnesota are affecting those 70 years are older, and those account for 82% of the deaths. 12% of deaths were those between 60 and 69 years old, and the remaining 6% of deaths are those younger.

There have been a total of 1,096 cases requiring hospitalization, and of those, 369 are currently hospitalized, and 118 are hospitalized in the ICU. A total of 2,282 patients have released from isolation so far.

