Lakeland PBS

Over 500 New Cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota Reported Wednesday

Betsy Melin — Jul. 15 2020

Minnesota reported 578 newly confirmed cases of coronavirus and eight new deaths today.

The new total of 578 cases brings the total cases in Minnesota to 43,742. The total death toll stands at 1,518.

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 right now are at 254, with 106 people in ICU. The amount of people in ICU right now is the lowest its been since April 17th.

In the Lakeland viewing area, 18 new cases were reported to the Minnesota Department of Health in the following counties:

  • Beltrami County – 4
  • Cass County – 1
  • Crow Wing County – 3
  • Hubbard County – 1
  • Itasca County – 4
  • Koochiching County – 2
  • Mille Lacs County – 1
  • Polk County – 1
  • Todd County – 1

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Avatar

By — Betsy Melin

Related Posts

Walmart Will Require All Customers To Wear Masks Starting July 20th

2020 Lumberjack Open Taking Place With No “Outside Competition”

MSHSL Discusses Fall Plan, NSIC Commissioner “Not Ready to Pump the Brakes”

$100 Million Housing Assistance Program Announced For Those Affected By COVID-19

Latest Stories

One Person Dead After Vehicle Collides With Two Bicyclists In Carlos

Posted on Jul. 15 2020

Walmart Will Require All Customers To Wear Masks Starting July 20th

Posted on Jul. 15 2020

2020 Lumberjack Open Taking Place With No "Outside Competition"

Posted on Jul. 15 2020

MSHSL Discusses Fall Plan, NSIC Commissioner "Not Ready to Pump the Brakes"

Posted on Jul. 15 2020

$100 Million Housing Assistance Program Announced For Those Affected By COVID-19

Posted on Jul. 15 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.