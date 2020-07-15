Over 500 New Cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota Reported Wednesday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Minnesota reported 578 newly confirmed cases of coronavirus and eight new deaths today.

The new total of 578 cases brings the total cases in Minnesota to 43,742. The total death toll stands at 1,518.

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 right now are at 254, with 106 people in ICU. The amount of people in ICU right now is the lowest its been since April 17th.

In the Lakeland viewing area, 18 new cases were reported to the Minnesota Department of Health in the following counties:

Beltrami County – 4

Cass County – 1

Crow Wing County – 3

Hubbard County – 1

Itasca County – 4

Koochiching County – 2

Mille Lacs County – 1

Polk County – 1

Todd County – 1

