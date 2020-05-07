Over 500 Dead From COVID-19 in Minnesota

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The death toll in Minnesota from COVID-19 rose by 23 today, the total number of deaths stands at 508 on Wednesday, according to the state Health Department. The vast majority of deaths related to this disease in Minnesota are those residing in long-term care facilities, accounting for 407 of the deaths.

There are 9,365 positive cases reported in Minnesota. Of those, 1,205 cases are health care workers. The number of positive cases has increased by 786 since yesterday, the largest one-day total of new cases found. The number of tests administered nears 100,000 with 97,421 so far in Minnesota, the rate of testing has been increasing quickly.

16% of COVID-19 cases in Minnesota are affecting those 70 years are older, and those account for 82% of the deaths. 12% of deaths were those between 60 and 69 years old, and the remaining 6% of deaths are those younger.

There have been a total of 1,459 cases requiring hospitalization, an increase of 54 from yesterday. Of those, 435 are currently hospitalized, and 182 are hospitalized in the ICU. A total of 5,308 patients have released from isolation so far, an increase of 305 from yesterday.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today