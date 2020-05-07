Lakeland PBS

Over 500 Dead From COVID-19 in Minnesota

Betsy Melin — May. 7 2020

The death toll in Minnesota from COVID-19 rose by 23 today, the total number of deaths stands at 508 on Wednesday, according to the state Health Department. The vast majority of deaths related to this disease in Minnesota are those residing in long-term care facilities, accounting for 407 of the deaths.

There are 9,365 positive cases reported in Minnesota. Of those, 1,205 cases are health care workers. The number of positive cases has increased by 786 since yesterday, the largest one-day total of new cases found. The number of tests administered nears 100,000 with 97,421 so far in Minnesota, the rate of testing has been increasing quickly.

16% of COVID-19 cases in Minnesota are affecting those 70 years are older, and those account for 82% of the deaths. 12% of deaths were those between 60 and 69 years old, and the remaining 6% of deaths are those younger.

There have been a total of 1,459 cases requiring hospitalization, an increase of 54 from yesterday. Of those, 435 are currently hospitalized, and 182 are hospitalized in the ICU. A total of 5,308 patients have released from isolation so far, an increase of 305 from yesterday.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Avatar

By — Betsy Melin

Related Posts

Mental Health Awareness Month Focuses On COVID-19

Area Businesses and Restaurants Preparing For Potential Reopening

Bemidji Area Schools Celebrates Teacher Appreciation Week

DNR Sets Guidelines For Fishing Opener Due to COVID-19

Latest Stories

Mental Health Awareness Month Focuses On COVID-19

Posted on May. 7 2020

Ken Traxler, BSU Assistant Football Coach and Chemistry Chair, Dies at 53

Posted on May. 7 2020

Opponents of Proposed Twin Metals Mine Suing to Challenge Renewal of Leases

Posted on May. 7 2020

Crow Wing County Authorities Still Asking For Help in Locating Shooting Suspect

Posted on May. 6 2020

Minnesota Nurses Association Concerned With Decision to Restart Elective Surgeries

Posted on May. 6 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.